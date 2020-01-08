New Zealand in a Glass - London

Good things come in small packages and that's true of the 2019 New Zealand vintage. It will go down as one of the greats of the past 20 years for its richness, fragrance and texture. Discover the outstanding quality for yourself at the New Zealand Wine annual trade tasting.

What to expect:

Opportunity to taste over 300 wines from across New Zealand’s diverse regions

A self-pour table showcasing some of New Zealand's rare plantings and exciting new Rosé

Masterclass programme led by Rebecca Gibb MW on Pinot Noir and the age-ability of New Zealand wine

Meet and network with New Zealand winemakers and wineries

Masterclasses available on the day

Buyers Breakfast Briefing: In a first for a national trade tasting, we’re delighted to host Maria Castroviejo, a senior analyst at Rabobank, to provide a global overview of the New Zealand wine market.

Invitation only: New Zealand Wine Coming of Age with Rebecca Gibb MW. A masterclass exploring the ageability of New Zealand wine, across region, variety and style.

Pinot Noir from Valley Floor to Mountain Slope with Rebecca Gibb MW. A masterclass investigating the marked impact of site on New Zealand Pinot Noir.

For further information on these features please contact Chris Stroud on [email protected]