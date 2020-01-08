Language
Picture of Marlborough Sounds with text over top Picture of Marlborough Sounds with text over top

New Zealand in a Glass - London

Discover the latest New Zealand wines at our 2020 annual trade tasting, held on 15 January in Central London.

Good things come in small packages and that's true of the 2019 New Zealand vintage. It will go down as one of the greats of the past 20 years for its richness, fragrance and texture. Discover the outstanding quality for yourself at the New Zealand Wine annual trade tasting.

What to expect:

  • Opportunity to taste over 300 wines from across New Zealand’s diverse regions
  • A self-pour table showcasing some of New Zealand's rare plantings and exciting new Rosé
  • Masterclass programme led by Rebecca Gibb MW on Pinot Noir and the age-ability of New Zealand wine
  • Meet and network with New Zealand winemakers and wineries

  

Masterclasses available on the day

 

Buyers Breakfast Briefing: In a first for a national trade tasting, we’re delighted to host Maria Castroviejo, a senior analyst at Rabobank, to provide a global overview of the New Zealand wine market.

Invitation only: New Zealand Wine Coming of Age with Rebecca Gibb MW.  A masterclass exploring the ageability of New Zealand wine,  across region, variety and style.

Pinot Noir from Valley Floor to Mountain Slope with Rebecca Gibb MW. A masterclass investigating the marked impact of site on New Zealand Pinot Noir.

For further information on these features please contact Chris Stroud on [email protected]

Participating Wineries 

Akarua, Akitu, Ara Wines, Ata Rangi, Babich Wines, Black Canvas, Brancott Estate, Craggy Range, Elephant Hill, Eradus Wines, Escarpment, Esk Valley, Fincher & Co, Forrest Wines, Framingham, Giesen Estate, Greystone, Greywacke, Haha Wines, Huia Vineyards, Hunter's Wines, Kim Crawford, Lake Chalice WinesLeftField, Loveblock Wine, Muddy Water, Nautilus Estate, Pegasus Bay, Ribbonwood, Rimapere Wines, Rongopai Wines, Sacred Hill, Saint Clair WinesSeifried Estate, Stanley Estates, Te Mata Estate, The Crossings, The Hunting Lodge, Tinpot Hut, Trinity HillTwo Paddocks, Valli Vineyards, Vidal Estate, Villa Maria Estate, Waipara Springs, Waipara West, Whitehaven Wine, Wild Earth Wines, Yealands Wines

Event Details

Date
Wed 15 - 15 January 2020
Time
10:00AM - 05:30PM
Venue
OXO2, Level Two OXO Tower Wharf
Bargehouse Street
City
London SE1 9PH
Country
UK
